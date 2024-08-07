CBK Announces Changes To Kenyan Currency Banknotes

The Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) has announced it will make changes to the Kenyan currency banknotes.

In a statement on Wednesday, August 7, CBK said all new notes will bear the signature of the CBK Governor Kamau Thugge as well as that of National Treasury Principal Secretary Chris Kiptoo.

The notes will also bear the year of print, 2024, and a new security thread with colour changes to each denomination.

“The Bank has made some changes to the denominations of the Kenyan currency banknotes. The changes affect the fifty shillings (KES 50), one hundred shillings (KES 100), two hundred shillings (KES 200), five hundred shillings (KES 500), and one thousand shillings (KES 1.000) currency banknotes,” read the statement in part.

However, CBK said the rest of the features in the banknotes will remain the same as those of the series issued in 2019.

Further, CBK said all banknotes currently in circulation will circulate alongside the released banknotes.

“Release of the banknotes will commence with KES 1,000, while other denominations will progressively follow in the coming months,” CBK added.

Speaking on Wednesday CBK Governor Kamau Thugge said the printing of the new Kenyan currency banknotes is being done by a German company.

“The printing is being done by a German firm and it is actually one of the best firms,” said Thugee.

He added, “The change in the Kenyan banknotes is a normal process of the Central Bank of Kenya. The notes that we have are getting old and, therefore, we need to get new notes. That is really the reason.”

