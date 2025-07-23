CBK in Hot Seat Over Sh14.5B Currency Deal With German Firm

The Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) is involved in controversy following a damning audit report by Auditor General Nancy Gathungu, which exposed significant procedural flaws in a Ksh14.5 billion currency printing tender awarded to German firm Giesecke+Devrient Currency Technologies (G+D). The audit, detailed in a report tabled in Parliament, reveals that the CBK bypassed established procurement regulations, raising serious questions about transparency and adherence to the Public Procurement and Asset Disposal Act, 2015.

According to Gathungu, the CBK assigned the lucrative tender through a “classified” direct procurement method, circumventing the requirement to appoint a special committee to identify and assess suitable currency suppliers, as mandated by Regulation 84 of the Public Procurement and Asset Disposal Regulations, 2020. This lack of adherence to internal processes has drawn sharp criticism, with the Auditor General stating that the law was “not followed to the letter.”

The tender, covering five years, tasks G+D with printing 2.04 billion banknotes across various denominations, including 460 million pieces of Ksh50 notes, 690 million of Ksh100, 260 million of Ksh200, 170 million of Ksh500, and 460 million of Ksh1,000. The total monetary value of these notes is estimated at Ksh689 billion. While some of the new currencies, specifically the Ksh1,000 notes, are already in circulation, the procurement process itself has been flagged as problematic.

CBK Governor Kamau Thugge has defended the bank’s actions, stating that the tender received approvals from the National Security Council and the Cabinet, with the Attorney General also sanctioning the process. Thugge linked the direct procurement to an urgent need to prevent a national banknote shortage after the contract with Britain’s De La Rue ended in January of the previous year.He further argued that the cost of the new banknotes was lower than the previous agreement with De La Rue, which ceased its Kenyan operations in March 2023 due to a lack of new orders.

However, the Auditor General maintains that even in urgent situations, regulations should be followed to ensure accountability and prevent potential overpricing. Members of Parliament are now demanding further explanations as to why the tender was not openly floated, demonstrating a broader concern about public procurement reforms and transparency in government contracts.