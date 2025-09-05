CBK Licenses 27 Digital Credit Providers

The Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) has announced the licensing of an additional 27 Digital Credit Providers (DCPs).

In a statement on Thursday, September 4, CBK said the new approvals have increased the total number of licensed DCPs to 153.

“The Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) announces the licensing of an additional 27 Digital Credit Providers (DCPs). This is pursuant to Section 59(2) of the Central Bank of Kenya Act (CBK Act). This brings the number of licensed DCPs to 153 following the licensing of 41 DCPs announced in June 2025,” read the statement in part.

Since March 2022, CBK has received more than 700 applications from firms seeking licenses to operate as digital lenders.

The regulator said it has been scrutinizing applicants’ business models, consumer protection measures, as well as the fitness and propriety of shareholders, directors, and management to ensure compliance with relevant laws and protection of customers.

“This is to ensure adherence to the relevant laws and, importantly, that the interests of customers are safeguarded,” CBK said.

According to CBK, licensed DCPs had issued 5.5 million loans worth KSh 76.8 billion by June 2025. Their loan products include education loans, development loans, personal loans, asset financing, and business loans, with most transactions conducted digitally through platforms such as USSD codes.

Furthermore, the regulator urged pending applicants to expedite the submission of required documents to facilitate a faster approval process.

The new licensed DCPs include Abito Limited, Ajax Credit Kenya Limited, Aspire Lending Ltd, Bossrich Credit Limited, Brisk Credit Limited, Easy Asset Management Limited, and Easyways Credit Limited.

Others are Elevate Credit Limited, Finseil Limited, Futureinno Digital Tech Limited, Hanis Capital Limited, Lasiri Capital Limited, Leaf Credit Limited, Little Limited (trading as SpotIt), Mayflower Capital Limited, Mednow Capital Limited, Moto Hope Capital Limited, and Mwananchi Credit Ltd.