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CBK Proposes New Powers to Rein In Kenya’s Biggest Banks

Vincent Olando

Published

The Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) wants the power to cap how far the country’s largest banks can expand, under a new framework designed to stop any single lender from becoming too big to fail without dragging the rest of the financial system down with it.

CBK opened the proposal for public comment on Thursday, September 10, alongside revised Prudential Guidelines, Risk Management Guidelines and Guidance Notes issued under the Central Bank of Kenya Act and the Banking Act.

“This review forms part of CBK’s ongoing efforts to strengthen the regulatory framework, enhance the resilience of the banking sector, and align Kenya’s supervisory framework with international standards and emerging best practices,” CBK said in its notice.

At the centre of the package is a new Domestic Systemically Important Banks (D-SIBs) framework, targeting lenders whose failure could seriously damage Kenya’s financial system and wider economy. Under the draft, such banks could be blocked from expanding operations or rolling out new products.

“D-SIBs may be restricted from expanding their operations or introducing new products whose effect may enhance the systemic risk of the bank,” the draft reads.

CBK will score banks annually on five measures: size, weighted at 40 percent; interconnectedness with other institutions, 30 percent; substitutability of their services, 15 percent; importance to the domestic economy, 10 percent; and complexity, 5 percent. A bank crosses into D-SIB territory if it scores above 0.25 overall, or above 0.05 in any single category.

Banks designated as systemically important will need to hold extra core capital, of between 0.5 and 2.5 percent of risk-weighted assets on top of standard requirements, depending on how significant they are judged to be. They will also face quarterly stress tests, annual capital and liquidity reviews, and must prepare recovery and resolution plans to guide intervention if they run into trouble.

CBK says the goal is to cut the odds of a major bank collapsing, limit the fallout if one does, and reduce the expectation that government will have to step in to rescue a lender simply because of its size.

The regulator will run the assessment each year using data as of December 31, notify affected banks by end of March, and publish the full list of designated D-SIBs by June. Newly designated banks, or those moved into a higher risk category, will have up to 12 months to meet the new capital rules.

Members of the public have until November 7, 2026 to submit comments on the draft, either by email to [email protected] or by post to the Director, Bank Supervision Department, CBK, P.O. Box 60000 – 00200, Nairobi.

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