CBK Sounds Alarm as Kenyan Diaspora Remittances Slide Amid Trump-Era Policies

Kenyans Abroad
KDRTV NEWS – Nairobi: Kenya has recorded a notable decline in diaspora remittances over the first quarter of 2025, raising concerns over the impact of shifting U.S. immigration and economic policies.

According to fresh data from the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK), total remittances from Kenyans abroad fell by 2.2%, totaling $1.23 billion (KSh 159.5 billion) between January and March 2025. The drop marks a significant moment, as these inflows remain one of Kenya’s top sources of foreign exchange.

The most striking revelation is the reduced contribution from the United States, which has historically led in diaspora remittances to Kenya. In March 2025, the share from the U.S. slid to 53%, down from 56% recorded during the same period in 2024.

Analysts attribute the dip largely to the restrictive immigration stance and economic decrees introduced by former President Donald Trump, whose return to the political scene has brought renewed policy shifts impacting immigrants’ earnings and stability in the U.S.

While remittances from other countries have remained relatively steady, the change in U.S. contributions has had a ripple effect on the overall numbers, underlining Kenya’s vulnerability to global political and economic changes.

With many families back home relying on money sent from abroad for daily survival, education, and investment, the current trend could have broader implications for the economy.

As the situation evolves, policymakers and economic experts will be watching closely, hoping the decline is a temporary response to new U.S. policy directions — rather than the start of a sustained downward trend.

