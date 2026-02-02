CBK Warns Against Using Bank Notes In Flower Bouquets

Enter aussie play casino app, where glamorous slots and sparkling bonuses create nonstop excitement. Every spin delivers luxurious wins and high-class thrills.

The Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) has warned members of the public against using banknotes for decorative purposes.

In a notice on Monday, February 2, CBK said it has noted a trend of Kenyan banknotes being used in cash flower bouquets, ornamental displays, and similar arrangements.

“In many instances, banknotes are folded, rolled, glued, taped, stapled, pinned, or otherwise affixed using adhesives and fastening materials. Such practices compromise the integrity of Kenya Shilling banknotes and render them unsuitable for circulation.

“The use of adhesives, pins, staples, and similar materials damages banknotes and interferes with the efficient operation of cash-handling and processing equipment, including automated teller machines (ATMs), cash counting machines, and sorting equipment,” read the statement in part.

According to CBK, the results in the rejection of banknotes during processing and leads to the premature withdrawal and replacement of currency, at an avoidable cost to the public and the Bank.

CBK manatined it does not object use of cash as a gift but emphasised that currency should not be altered, damaged, or defaced in any way.

“Currency should remain in a condition that allows it to circulate freely and perform its intended functions as a medium of exchange, unit of account, and store of value,” CBK stated.

Further, CBK reminded Kenyans that Section 367 of the Penal Code (Cap. 63, Laws of Kenya) prohibits the defacement, mutilation, or impairment of currency notes.

CBK warned that any person who willfully defaces, mutilates, or in any way impairs any currency note issued by a lawful authority commits an offence under the Penal Code.

“CBK therefore urges the public to refrain from practices that compromise the integrity of Kenya Shilling banknotes and to adopt alternative, non-damaging methods when presenting monetary gifts,” the bank added.

