CCTV Footage Reveals Charles Were’s Last Moments Before Being Gunned Down

CCTV footage has revealed the last moments of Kasipul Member of Parliament Charles Were before he was shot dead by a gunman in Nairobi.

Homicide detectives probing Were’s death on Thursday zeroed in on a suspect captured on multiple CCTV cameras following the MP.

The detectives disclosed that Were left Parliament just before 7 p.m. on Wednesday and was accompanied by his driver and bodyguard.

The MP’s vehicle was seen driving towards City Hall Way before taking a turn onto Wabera Street, where it stopped briefly.

Were’s bodyguard exited the car and entered a nearby M-Pesa shop, where he reportedly deposited Ksh20,000 into the MP’s phone.

During this brief stop, a hooded man carrying a backpack was seen near the car, closely monitoring its occupants.

The MP then left Wabera Street at around 7:20 PM and headed towards Kenyatta Avenue before the driver changed route and joined Ralph Bunche Road to avoid traffic before joining Argwings Kodhek Road.

The same man who was watching the car along Wabera Street was reportedly seen on a sports bike closely following the vehicle.

When the vehicle stopped after the traffic light turned red at 7:40 pm, he got off the bike, walked up to the car, and fired four shots through the passenger window at close range.

The suspect then sprinted back to the bike, which sped off towards the Nairobi Central Business District.

The bodyguard sitting behind the MP told investigators that he was caught off guard by the gunfire and had to take cover before leaving the car to chase the attackers, who were long gone.

Were was rushed to Nairobi Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The autopsy of the Kasipul MP is scheduled to take place on Monday, May 5, as part of efforts to establish the exact cause of his death.

