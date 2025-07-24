CCTV Footage Unmasks Suspects in Dr. Susan Njoki’s Mysterious Demise

A coordinated manhunt is currently underway after chilling CCTV footage from Chiromo Hospital’s Braeside branch captured the final hours of Dr. Susan Njoki Kamengere, a 48-year-old medic and founder of the Toto Touch organization. Her mysterious death, less than 24 hours after being admitted, triggered a homicide investigation and widespread outrage in the country.

Njoki was allegedly strangled to death on July 15, a day after being forcibly taken from her Kileleshwa home and admitted to the mental health facility. A post-mortem conducted by multiple pathologists confirmed manual strangulation as the cause of death, evidenced by compression marks on her neck and signs of oxygen deprivation. The presence of food in her stomach suggested she died within four hours of her last meal.

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have identified three persons of interest. One is a female staff member who vanished two days after Njoki’s body was discovered, now considered a key suspect. Njoki’s widower, Alloise Ngure, and her attending psychiatrist, Dr. Onyancha, were also arrested and later released on police cash bail after giving statements.

The family alleges Njoki was admitted against her will, citing a now-deleted social media post where she claimed four individuals forcibly injected her, acting on her husband’s and psychiatrist’s instructions. Her family was reportedly denied access to her at the hospital until after her death.

Chiromo Hospital Group’s founder, Frank Njenga, expressed sorrow and remorse, emphasizing the need for transparency and accountability in this “moment of reckoning” for the facility. The hospital is conducting an internal review of its operations and protocols. ”Post-mortem reveals that Susan Kamengere Njoki, who died at Chiromo Hospital, died from manual strangulation” CEO Frank Njega stated.