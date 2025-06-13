Connect with us

CCTV Technician Arrested in Ojwang’ Case Admitting kshs 3000 Bribe

Technician who tampered with CCTV at Central Police Station arrested admits he was paid Sh3,000 to delete footage.
KDRTV News – Nairobi: A technician has been arrested in connection with the disabling of the CCTV system at the Central Police Station on the night Albert Ojwang’ was killed, according to recent reports.

The arrest marks a significant development in the ongoing investigation into Ojwang’s death, raising critical questions about the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The arrested technician has reportedly admitted to disabling the CCTV cameras.

Furthermore, the technician confessed to receiving Sh3,000 for the act, adding a layer of complexity to the case and suggesting a deliberate effort to obstruct potential evidence.

The exposure has prompted a thorough review of the evidence and a renewed focus on the events leading up to Ojwang’s death.

Authorities are now investigating the technician’s motives and any potential links to the individuals involved in Ojwang’s killing.

The disabling of the CCTV system raises serious concerns about the security protocols at the police station and the potential for tampering with evidence.

The investigation aims to determine who orchestrated the CCTV blackout and the extent of their involvement in the crime.

The police are working to reconstruct the events of that night, piecing together witness testimonies, forensic evidence, and now, the technician’s confession.

The investigation is ongoing, and further arrests are anticipated as the authorities delve deeper into the case.

The public is eagerly awaiting more information as the investigation unfolds.

