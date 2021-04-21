Celebrations, pomp and cries as the Juror give a GUILTY Verdict on George Floyd’s case

(KDRTV Minneapolis) – It was a joyous celebration as the Judge read the final deliberations from the 13 jurors who gave a guilty verdict on all 3 charges against former police officer Derek Chauvin accused of the murder of George Floyd.

Thousands March on the streets of Minneapolis after Derek Chauvin was found guilty on all three charges. pic.twitter.com/qIG3P1ZTtg — KDRTV Kenya News (@KDRTVKenyaNews) April 21, 2021

The Streets adjacent to the Government Center in of Minneapolis where the Court is located were packed with Black lives matter supporters who sung and chanted victory after the judge read the resolution from the Jurors.

At the George Floyd’s square, a few miles north of the Government Center, celebrations rent the air after the verdict was read.

Volunteers pitched grilling stations and were elated with the verdict, cooked, and served supporters in Minneapolis streets and at the George Floyd’s Square.