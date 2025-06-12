Connect with us

News

Central Police Station OCS Denies Role in Albert Ojwang’s Murder

Officer Commanding Station at Central Police Station, Samson Taalam, has denied being involved in the death of Albert Ojwang.

Talaam, who recorded a statement at the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA), claimed that Ojwang was already in critical condition when he was brought into the station.

He also told IPOA officials that they attempted to save Ojwang’s life upon realizing his deteriorating state.

Talam also noted that he was only summoned after Ojwang had already been booked into custody.

He claimed that upon arrival, he found the suspect in poor health and took the initiative to rush him to the hospital.

The OCS pointed fingers at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), accusing them of bearing responsibility for Ojwang’s death.

This comes after DCI boss, Mohammed Amin, said Talaam should be treated as a prime suspect in the murder of Ojwang.

Speaking before the Senate on Wednesday, June 11, Amin said Taalam was the individual most responsible for Ojwang’s death.

The DCI boss noted that investigations have established that OCS Taalam declined to book Ojwang when he was presented at the station, raising serious questions over his conduct and possible culpability.

“It has further been confirmed that before the booking, the report office personnel called the OCS, and unfortunately, it is being said that he declined to book the suspect.

“Taalam is the Officer Commanding Central Police Station, and from the totality of things, he should be treated as the prime suspect in the matter,” Amin told the Senate.

