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Central Police Station OCS Dishen Angoya Released

Ezra Nyakundi

Published

File image of Central Police Station OCS Dishen Angoya

Nairobi’s Central Police Officer Commanding Station (OCS) Dishen Angoya has been released from police custody.

In a statement on Tuesday, May 19, Lawyer Erick Muriuki announced that the Officer Commanding Station (OCS) had been freed unconditionally.

Muriuki credited public pressure and solidarity from Kenyans online for helping secure the officer’s release.

“The good OCS is finally free. He has been released unconditionally, but investigations will continue. Many thanks to all Kenyans who have shown solidarity. I really thank the online community as well for the pressure that you guys have applied,” he said.

Angoya was arrested on Monday night after he allegedely release of 64 fuel price protest suspects who had been arrested within Nairobi CBD.

The Central Police Station OCS spent his night in the cells at the Langata police station before he was taken to the hospital on Tuesday morning.

Meanwhile, the National Police Service (NPS) has dismissed reports that Angonya was being prepared for arraignment in court.

‎In a statement issued Tuesday evening, NPS Spokesperson Muchiri Nyaga said the reports circulating on social media were false.

“The NPS wishes to respond to entirely erroneous and misleading social media reports alleging that the OCS of the Central Police Station in Nairobi was being processed for a court appearance. This information is incorrect,” Nyaga said.

The NPS Spokesperson clarified that matters involving police officers are handled through established internal administrative and disciplinary mechanisms within the Service.

“The NPS, like any disciplined service, has internal mechanisms to address matters concerning its members. These mechanisms may result in either administrative or disciplinary action,” the statement read.

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