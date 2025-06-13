Connect with us

News

Central Police Station OCS Samson Talaam Arrested

By

Published

FotoJet (2)

Central Police Station Officer Commanding Station (OCS) Samson Talaam has been arrested.

Talaam was arrested on Friday, June 1,3 in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County after a day-long manhunt.

The  Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) confirmed the arrest of Talaam, saying he was handed over to them for processing.

Talaam’s arrest brings to three the number of individuals in custody in connection with the death of Albert Ojwang, who died in police custody under suspicious circumstances.

His arrest comes a day after he recorded a statement with IPOA and denied being the prime suspect in the murder of Albert Ojwang.

The Central Police Station OCS is considered a prime suspect in the murder of Ojwang after multiple witnesses and suspects reportedly implicated him during the ongoing investigation.

The Director of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), Mohammed Amin, on Thursday insisted that Taalam be treated as a suspect in connection with Ojwang’s death.

“On why I said that the OCS is the principal suspect, the allegation of Albert Ojwang banging his head against the wall came from Central Police Station, and Talaam is the officer commanding Central Police Station. Why would an officer coin such a narrative? That’s why I said that whatever utterances the OCS is making, we should treat them with a pinch of salt,” Amin stated.

However, Talaam, while being grilled by IPOA officials, claimed that Ojwang was brought to the station in critical condition.

He also said that he and other officers tried to save Ojwang by rushing him to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Also Read: Central Police Station OCS Denies Role in Albert Ojwang’s Murder

