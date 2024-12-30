Connect with us

CFHEC Hosts the 19th China-Ethiopia Friendship Relay Race and Celebrates Its 20th Anniversary

China Ethiopia relay
China Ethiopia relay

KDRTV News Addis Ababa- On December 15, 19th China-Ethiopia Friendship Relay Race, organized by China First Highway Engineering Co., Ltd. (CFHEC), successfully took place in Ethiopia’s capital, Addis Ababa.

This year’s event also marked the 20th anniversary of the relay race, a testament to two decades of fostering friendship and collaboration between China and Ethiopia. Under the theme “Running to Build Dreams, Demonstrating Corporate Responsibilities,” the race attracted over 2,000 participants, including representatives from Addis Ababa City Administration, embassies, local enterprises, social media platforms, and Chinese companies.

Distinguished attendees included His Excellency Chen Hai, Chinese Ambassador to Ethiopia, Bareo Hassen Bareo, Deputy Minister of Transport and Logistics, and senior leaders of CFHEC, who also presented awards to the winning teams.

Launched in 2004 by CFHEC to promote road safety awareness, this event has since grown into a cornerstone of public welfare collaboration and a celebrated local tradition. It not only serves as a major sports event but also as a platform showcasing the Ethiopian people’s pursuit of dreams and happiness. Today, the relay race stands as a symbol of the enduring partnership between CFHEC and the Addis Ababa City Administration.

On December 14, ahead of the race, CFHEC held a special event to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the relay race alongside the press conference for the release of its 2023-2024 Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report. The event highlighted CFHEC’s operational achievements in Ethiopia and its significant contributions to sustainable development and social responsibility.

Approximately 200 representatives from local government departments and 28 media outlets attended the conference. The event was graced by Olympic champion Haile Gebrselassie and world long-distance running champion Yalemzerf Yehualaw, who shared inspiring reflections on their participation. Ethiopian officials expressed heartfelt appreciation for CFHEC’s longstanding efforts and emphasized their hopes for the continued strengthening of China-Ethiopia friendship and partnership. 

 

The success of this year’s relay race underscores the profound bond between the two nations and reflects CFHEC’s steadfast commitment to social responsibility. Moving forward, CFHEC remains dedicated to actively fulfilling its corporate responsibilities and contributing to the further development of China-Ethiopia relations through tangible actions.  

race addis ababa

Race Addis Ababa

 

