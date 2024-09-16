Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Charity Ngilu Dumps Raila, Joins Kalonzo’s Camp

By

Published

permru0exg4onsf3zwr58c1a1bc58f32

Former Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu has defected from Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga’s camp to Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka’s camp.

Speaking on Sunday, Ngilu said she was disappointed with the former Prime Minister’s move to work with President William Ruto.

“Would we be wrong if we said Ruto has also destroyed our country by collaborating with Raila? Would it be farfetched for us to make such an accusation?” Ngilu posed.

The former Governor said it was time Kalonzo was made the leader of Azimio and expressed optimism that the Wiper leader could win the presidency in 2027.

“We shall make it. Let leaders don their shoes and fight on behalf of the people. Let us not assume that we will get the top seat on a silver platter. No one will give it out, it has to be fought for,” Ngilu stated.

She also called on the Kamba community to register as voters ahead of the 2027 general election saying it will ensure Kalonzo has over 2 million supporters backing him.

Ngilu also asked Kalonzo supporters to be prepared noting that winning the presidency is not a walk in the park.

“Kambas should be ready with their IDs and register as voters. This will ensure we give Kalonzo two to three million votes. We can then seek the support of other ethnic groups,” Ngilu added.

The former Kitui Governor has been a key ally of Raila Odinga since 1992.

Ahead of the 2022 general elections, Ngilu dropped from the Kitui Governorship race in the hope of being appointed to the Government if Odinga won the Presidency.

Also Read: Raila Forced To Address Azimio Succession Politics After Ngilu’s Tough Question

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020