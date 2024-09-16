Charity Ngilu Dumps Raila, Joins Kalonzo’s Camp

Former Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu has defected from Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga’s camp to Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka’s camp.

Speaking on Sunday, Ngilu said she was disappointed with the former Prime Minister’s move to work with President William Ruto.

“Would we be wrong if we said Ruto has also destroyed our country by collaborating with Raila? Would it be farfetched for us to make such an accusation?” Ngilu posed.

The former Governor said it was time Kalonzo was made the leader of Azimio and expressed optimism that the Wiper leader could win the presidency in 2027.

“We shall make it. Let leaders don their shoes and fight on behalf of the people. Let us not assume that we will get the top seat on a silver platter. No one will give it out, it has to be fought for,” Ngilu stated.

She also called on the Kamba community to register as voters ahead of the 2027 general election saying it will ensure Kalonzo has over 2 million supporters backing him.

Ngilu also asked Kalonzo supporters to be prepared noting that winning the presidency is not a walk in the park.

“Kambas should be ready with their IDs and register as voters. This will ensure we give Kalonzo two to three million votes. We can then seek the support of other ethnic groups,” Ngilu added.

The former Kitui Governor has been a key ally of Raila Odinga since 1992.

Ahead of the 2022 general elections, Ngilu dropped from the Kitui Governorship race in the hope of being appointed to the Government if Odinga won the Presidency.

