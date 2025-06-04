Charlene Ruto Breaks Silence After Author Was Arrested Over Publication of a Book About Her

President William Ruto’s daughter, Charlene Ruto, has defended the arrest of Webster Ochora Elijah for allegedly publishing a book about her.

Speaking on Tuesday, June 3, Charlene condemned the unauthorized use of her name and distanced herself from the publication.

She noted that the author did not seek her consent before publishing the book and that she complained to the DCI over the issue.

“We have a very bad culture in our country where we misuse people’s names and we get away with it. That is not right and it is not something that I stand with; I submitted my statement to the DCI and we went through the legal procedures,” she said.

“The gentleman never came to me with a suggestion and said I want to write a book on your behalf, and to me, that was misuse of my name.”

Charlene also pointed out that the issue was not about the content in the book or how positive it is, but more about respect for each other in society.

“The day I’m ready to write my book, I will write it; otherwise, nobody should write for you your own book, you should write it yourself,” she added.

Ochora was arrested on Monday for allegedly authoring and publishing a book about Charlene titled ‘Beyond the Name: Charlene Ruto and the Youth Uprising’ without her consent.

Ochora was held at Muthaiga Police Station before he was arraigned on Tuesday, where he was charged with identity theft.

The author denied the allegations and was released on a Ksh50,000 cash bail.

During his arrest, the police seized Ochora’s laptop for forensic examination as part of the investigation to seek digital evidence.

Also Read: Caleb Amisi Slams Charlene Ruto Over Remarks On Kenyan Youth