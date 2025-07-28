Connect with us

News

Charlene Ruto Drops Case Against Man Who Wrote Book About Her

President William Ruto’s daughter, Charlene Ruto, has forgiven Webster Ochora Elijah, the man behind a book about her.

In a statement on Monday, July 28, Charlene announced she has agreed to pursue alternative dispute resolution outside the courts.

Charlene revealed that she has received persistent appeals for forgiveness from Ochora through her legal counsel.

“Over the past few weeks, I have received persistent appeals through my legal counsel (Kachapin & Company Advocates) from Webster Ochora Elijah. His words and the sincerity behind them have touched me deeply.

“I believe that taking responsibility and being accountable for one’s actions is not a sign of weakness. It is a profound demonstration of strength and character,” she said.

Charlene went on to explain that the case was never just about her or the author, but it was about something bigger, a growing issue in society that can no longer be ignored.

“This case was never just about me. And it was never only about the young man involved. It was about something bigger, a growing issue in our society that we can no longer ignore: the normalization of online hostility, defamation, and the careless destruction of reputations, all amplified by the vast reach and anonymity of the internet,” she added.

Ochora was arraigned on June 3 at the Milimani Law Courts, where he was charged with identity theft and released on a Ksh50,000 cash bail.

The author had been arrested for publishing the book titled, Beyond the Name: Charlene Ruto and the Youth Uprising, and locked up at Muthaiga Police Station.

During his arrest, the police also seized his laptop for forensic examination as part of the investigation to seek digital evidence.

Ochora, through his lawyer Kennedy Mong’are, argued that the book was not intended to cause any harm but rather to highlight the positive contributions and achievements of the president’s daughter over the years.

