Charles Kanjama Elected 52nd LSK President

Senior Counsel Charles Kanjama has been elected the 52nd President of the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) after securing 3,728 votes in a tightly contested election held on Thursday, February 19, 2026.

Provisional results show Kanjama defeating lawyer Peter Wanyama, who garnered 2,616 votes, and former LSK Vice President Mwaura Kabata, who finished third with 2,086 votes. The nationwide poll, conducted with the support of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), drew participation from more than 18,000 eligible advocates across nearly 40 towns.

Kanjama will serve a two-year term and will be deputised by lawyer Teresia Wavinya Nicholas. He succeeds Faith Odhiambo, who has led the society since March 1, 2024, and earned national recognition for defending protesters’ rights during the anti-finance bill demonstrations.

The election attracted intense interest within the legal fraternity, reflecting the LSK’s growing influence in constitutional, governance and rule-of-law debates ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna described the contest as pivotal, noting that the LSK has been “one of the most consequential organizations in the fight against impunity and abuse of power in the last two years.”

In his concession message, Kabata congratulated Kanjama, stating: “LSK has won – the only thing I have lost is weight.” He pledged to support the new council, adding, “God bless the Law Society and God bless Kenya.”

The campaigns were closely scrutinised, with questions raised about professional engagements and independence. During a televised debate, Wanyama disclosed spending KSh12 million on his campaign, Kanjama KSh6 million, and Kabata KSh5 million, sparking debate over the rising cost of leadership contests within professional bodies.

A constitutional lawyer with over 20 years’ experience, Kanjama is Managing Partner at Muma & Kanjama Advocates and a former chairman of the LSK Nairobi Branch. Charles Kanjama is also the Chairman of the Kenya Christian Professionals Forum(KCPF). His manifesto is anchored on five pillars: integrity and independence, rule of law, practice and welfare, institutional strengthening, and governance.

In his manifesto, Kanjama stated: “Safe hands in this moment are not a matter of rhetoric. They can be tested against three nonnegotiable safeguards: the ability to defend the independence of the Society; the ability to govern its resources with integrity and transparency; and the ability to protect advocates in the everyday realities of practice.”

Among his key commitments are completing Wakili Towers through transparent procurement, establishing an LSK Training Institute, publishing an annual Rule of Law Report, and improving welfare for young lawyers.

Kanjama now assumes office at a politically significant moment, with the LSK expected to continue playing a central watchdog role over executive power, constitutionalism and the protection of civil liberties as the country moves toward the next General Election.