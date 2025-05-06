Charles Mutuma Appointed As NGAPU Commandant

Charles Mutuma has been appointed as the Commandant of the newly formed National Government Administration Police Unit (NGAPU).

In a statement on Tuesday, May 6, the Ministry of Interior said Mutuma brings a wealth of experience into the new police unit.

The Ministry noted that Mutuma has risen through the ranks of the police service and is currently in the rank of Assistant Inspector General (AIG).

“Mutuma, who has risen through the ranks within the Administration Police Service (APS), brings with him a wealth of experience and a high reputation for professionalism—attributes that earned him his most recent promotion to the rank of Assistant Inspector General (AIG),” the Ministry stated.

Mutuma holds a Master of Arts in Security Management and Police Studies and a Master of Arts in Leadership and Security Management, both from Kenyatta University.

He is currently pursuing a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) in Security Studies at the same institution.

As Commandant, Mutuma will report to the Deputy Inspector General (APS) and will be responsible for overseeing deployment and ensuring operational alignment with national security objectives.

NGAPU, which was launched in February, is mandated to support National Government administrators – including chiefs and assistant chiefs – in executing their security functions at the grassroots level.

These include curbing the activities of outlawed local gangs, enhancing community safety, fighting sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV), conducting high-risk operations, regulatory enforcement, the war against illicit brews and narcotics, arresting offenders, and preserving relevant exhibits.

The Unit will also play a key role in conflict resolution and peacebuilding initiatives, particularly in areas affected by intercommunal clashes, boundary and land disputes, and resource-based conflicts.

Additionally, it will take the lead in enforcing national policies, laws, and regulations in collaboration with other government agencies.

The unit comprises officers drawn from the Administration Police Service (APS) and established under the authority of the Inspector General of Police with the aim of bridging the policing gap at the community level and providing wananchi with a reassuring presence of responsive security personnel.