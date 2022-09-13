Chebukati Reacts after Being Mentioned by President William Ruto

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chair Wafula Chebukati has reacted after President William Ruto mentioned him in his inaugural speech

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, September 13, the IEBC chair thanked the new president stating that he was proud of his contribution to the electoral body.

“On behalf of IEBC & myself, I wish to thank H.E. President William Ruto for recognizing IEBC Kenya for having raised the bar of integrity and the standard of public service in Kenya. I feel proud to have made my contribution towards strengthening democracy in Kenya. God bless Kenya,” he stated.

President Ruto in his speech congratulated Chebukati for doing what was right on August 15 despite the intimidations he faced in Bomas.

“IEBC did the right thing under challenging circumstances. It is appropriate to single out for special mention the chair of the IEBC, Wafula Chebukati, for standing firm and resisting intimidation and blackmail and doing the right thing” President Ruto said.

In addition, he stated that the judiciary has arbitrated three election disputes and defended the nation against formidable assaults on the Constitution.

According to President Ruto, he ascended to office by favor of God, and his election was proof that God exists in heaven.

“I want to thank God because a village boy has become the President of Kenya,” President Ruto stated.

Wafula Chebukati on August 15 announced William Ruto who was vying under a UDA ticket as the President-elect a decision which was dissented by 4 IEBC commissioners: Juliana Cherera, Francis Wanderi, Irene Cherop, and Justus Abonyo.

Azimio La Umoja one Kenya captain Raila Odinga and his deputy Martha Karua Moved to the Supreme Court but the petition was unanimously thrown out over lack of enough evidence to support their claims.

