Chesumei MP Suffers Loss After Truck Worth Ksh20 Million Was torched During Protests

Chesumei Constituency Member of Parliament Paul Biego has suffered a huge loss after his truck, worth more than Ksh20 million, was set ablaze during protests on Monday, May 18.

In a statement, the UDA legislator said his Actros 3340 truck was torched after delivering flour from Eldoret to Kanini Haraka Wholesalers in Naivasha.

Biego claimed the attackers identified the vehicle as being from the North Rift region before they decided to set it on fire.

“Because of the lawlessness during today’s uncalled-for protests, my truck, worth over Ksh20 million, an Actros 3340, was completely destroyed in Naivasha simply because the perpetrators identified that it was from North Rift as it had just safely delivered unga from Eldoret to Kanini Haraka Wholesalers,” said Biego.

The lawmaker described the incident as heartbreaking, saying the vehicle had taken years of sacrifice and hard work to acquire it.

“This is not just a truck. It represents years of sleepless nights, relentless sacrifice, and honest hard work,” Biego said.

Further, the Chesumei MP alleged that there was a coordinated attack targeting vehicles and trucks from the North Rift region during the Monday protests.

“My heart is heavy, and the pain is deep. Seeing the honest labor of citizens destroyed in an instant is utterly heartbreaking.

“In a single flash of senseless violence, livelihoods have been shattered, families have been left vulnerable, and the dreams and sweat of so many people have been reduced to nothing but smoke and ashes.”

This comes after the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) announced that detectives are pursuing prime suspects linked to another vehicle torching incident along Thika Road during the protest.

The investigative agency urged members of the public who recognise individuals captured in the footage or possess information that could aid investigations to report to the nearest police station.