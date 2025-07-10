Chief Kadhi Sheikh AbdulHalim Hussein Dies in Mombasa

Kenya is in mourning following the passing of Chief Kadhi Sheikh Abdulhalim Hussein Athman, a respected Islamic scholar and national religious leader, who died on Thursday, July 10, in Mombasa.

Sheikh Abdulhalim Hussein had been unwell for some time, having previously sought treatment in India, and his family had noted signs of improvement in his condition after the medical trip.

His death was announced by Sheikh Jamaludin Osman, the Imam of Jamia Mosque, who confirmed the burial would take place in Mombasa after Asr prayers.

Sheikh Abdulhalim, the 11th holder of the Chief Kadhi office, was appointed in July 2023 by the Judicial Service Commission after a competitive process.

He succeeded Sheikh Ahmed Muhdhar, who retired after twelve years of service.

Born and raised in Malindi, Sheikh Abdulhalim pursued his education at Watamu Primary School, Malindi High School, and Madrasatul Tawheed, before earning a degree in Islamic Law from Al-Azhar University in Cairo on a full scholarship.

Upon his return to Kenya, he taught Islamic Studies and Kiswahili, and served as a Kadhi in various regions, including Mombasa, Kwale, and Nairobi, before ascending to the position of Chief Kadhi.

In his role, Sheikh Abdulhalim was instrumental in ensuring the respect of Kadhi courts, promoting unity among Muslims, and advocating for fair treatment of women and children in religious court matters.

The Kadhi courts play an important role in Kenya’s legal system, handling personal law matters for Muslims such as marriage, divorce, and inheritance, based on Islamic law.

His passing has elicited widespread condolences from national leaders and the public.

President William Ruto described him as a devoted man who led the Muslim faithful with unwavering dedication, humility, and wisdom, and a scholar committed to justice.

Chief Justice Martha Koome remembered him as a principled leader who championed justice and peaceful coexistence, serving the Judiciary and the people of Kenya with unwavering dedication and integrity.

Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale, Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga, MP Adan Keynan, and Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka also paid tribute, highlighting his humility, wisdom, and transformative leadership.

North Rift Muslim leaders have also emphasized the importance of adhering to the Chief Kadhi’s guidance, emphasizing his constitutional role in overseeing Islamic legal matters in Kenya.

His passing has left a significant void in the religious and judicial spheres of the nation