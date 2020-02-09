Connect with us
 

News

Chinese Hotel Manager Canes Kenyan Employee For Lateness

VERON MEFIA

Published

30 seconds ago

on

Chinese

(KDRTV)-Kenyans are hungry after a viral video reveals a Chinese hotel manager canning a Kenyan employee at a hotel for being late

The disturbing video disclosed an unidentified Chinese who is said to be the manger of the Chez Wuo Restuarant in Kileleshwa Nairobi

In the short footage shared by the K24 reveals a Chinese national asking a Kenyan Simon Oseko to go down on his stomach as he held a cane in his hand

Reportedly, Simon Oseko who is a waiter at the restaurant reported working late thus prompting the punishment.

In the footage, Mr. Oseko received two canes as his colleagues watched from a distance.

The hotel manager could be heard asking the waiter to choose which part of the body to be caned

The waiter is also head urging the hotel senior official to finish the canning first so that he could be done with him sooner.

The manager went further hitting the helpless waiter on his rib and he could be seen groaning with pain

The waiter reported that he had endured the brutality for over six months and was later ousted prematurely after the latest incident

Mr. Oseko reported the incident at Kileleshwa Police Station securing a P3 form as authorities are said to be probing the matter.

It is said that the manger had instilled fear among the junior workers thus could not reveal the ordeal

“He walks around carrying the whip. He uses it solely in disciplining us. When he goes home, he locks it in the store,” a worker was quoted.

Kenyans were really angered by the viral video with others saying the the government has failed to deliver its people from slavery

Related Topics:
Advertisement
Loading...

Partner with KDRTV Kenya News

Advertise with KDRTV
 

Trending