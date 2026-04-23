Chinese National Convicted Over Touching Teen Appropriately in a Flight

A Chinese national has been sentenced to 10 years’ imprisonment after he was found guilty of committing an indecent act with a 17-year-old child.

In a statement on Thursday, April 23, the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) said the incident occurred on December 7, 2025, at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, while on board China Southern Airlines Flight.

The accused person, Li Jianjun, allegedly touched the private parts of a child aged 17 years with his right hand against her will.

While delivering the judgment, Senior Principal Magistrate Njeri Thuku found that the prosecution proved its case against the accused person beyond a reasonable doubt.

“Li is sentenced to 10 years in prison. The time starts to run from the date of his arrest, and upon completion of his prison term, Li is to be repatriated back to his country by the Immigration Department,” ruled Thuku.

According to the ODPP, the minor had traveled from Changsha to Kenya on December 7, 2025, to attend a UN conference, and she was in the middle seat, and Li sat in the aisle seat (55C).

“In her testimony, the minor said that at 4:00 a.m., while she was asleep, she felt someone touching her leg outside her clothes. Then he touched her private parts, opened her trousers’ zip, and put his hand inside,” the ODPP stated.

The accused had traveled to Kenya to repair machinery in a shoe factory and arrived aboard a flight operated by China Southern Airlines on 7th December 2025.

“I have considered Li’s defence as well as the submission. He blamed the tight space of the seats in the plan and said he felt squashed. It was also in his defence that he slept during the flight and denied touching anyone inappropriately,” ruled Thuku.

However, the court believed the testimony of the minor because of her clarity in giving testimony and her demeanour; it also noted the minor was still traumatized by the incident and, despite the fact, was testifying by video link.