Chinese vice-president Han Zheng to visit Kenya

China’s Vice President Han Zheng is set to visit Kenya in late this month as part of his tour of the African continent.

In an update on Friday, March 20, the Chinese Embassy in Kenya said Zheng’s visit is at the invitation of Deputy President Kithure Kindiki.

The Chinese Vice President is also scheduled to visit South Africa and Seychelles, with the tour running from March 22 to 30.

“At the invitation of Deputy President of Kenya Kithure Kindiki, Deputy President of South Africa Paul Mashatile, and Vice President of Seychelles Sebastien Pillay, Vice President Han Zheng will visit Kenya, South Africa, and Seychelles from March 22 to 30,” the statement read.

During the visit, Zheng will have in-depth exchanges of views with relevant parties on bilateral relations and issues of mutual interest.

According to China’s Foreign Ministry, through the visit, China is aiming to forge greater synergy between the 15th Five-Year Plan and development strategies of other countries, enhancing political mutual trust with the three countries.

China also aims to expand practical cooperation in various fields, and promote the building of the all-weather China-Africa community with a shared future for the new era.

China is one of Kenya’s key development partners, with cooperation spanning infrastructure, trade, and investment.

The visit by the Chinese Vice President comes months after President William Ruto made a 5-day state visit to Beijing.

The Head of State was officially welcomed by Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday, April 24, 2025, after visiting the presidential palace.

During the visit, President Ruto held bilateral discussions with President Xi Jinping to deepen ties between Kenya and China.