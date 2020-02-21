Chinese Worker Isolated In Kisumu Over Coronavirus Fears

(KDRTV)-A patient of Chinese origin has been isolated in a ward in Agha Khan Hospital in Kisumu City over a fear of coronavirus infection

The patient is a Chinese man who is a worker at the Ugunja, Siaya county and is said to have been taken to the health facility on Thursday evening by an unidentified woman.

Read also: Health Ministry Demands Ksh.1.8B To Establish Coronavirus Facility At Mbagathi

By the time the Chinese national was being admitted to the Hospital, he was in protective gear to prevent further spread of the deadly virus if there any

However, doctors in the facility said that the Chinese man was being treated of pneumonia even as he continues to be in isolation

Since then, samples have been taken to Nairobi to ascertain whether the man is a victim of coronavirus or not

The result form the samples are expected to be disclosed on Fridays

Our media team has not managed to get in touch with the managing director of the health facility, Dr. Patrick Eshiwahi since by the time we tried to call him, he was held in a meeting.

Read also: Kenyan Government Gives Ksh. 1.3M To Students Trapped in China Over Coronavirus

The deadly coronovirus started in Chinese Hubei province and has since spread to other countries including Egypt, USA and France among other countries.

There are many countries who have since suspsended their flight to China amid fear of coronavirus infection.