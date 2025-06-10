Church Demands Transparency as Albert Ojwang’s Death Fuels National Outrage

KDRTV News – Nairobi: The mysterious death of Albert Ojwang, a prominent influencer, while in police custody has forced Kenya into a fresh wave of national outrage enthralling, widespread calls for justice and accountability. Ojwang, arrested in Homa Bay and transported over 400 km to Nairobi’s Central Police Station for alleged defamation of Deputy Inspector General of Police Eliud Lagat, was found dead on Sunday, June 8, 2025, with police claiming he “deliberately hit his head on a cell wall.” This explanation has been vehemently rejected by his family, human rights organizations, and a growing public voices.

The Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops (KCCB) has strongly condemned Ojwang’s suspicious death, describing it as “a painful wound to our national conscience” and emphasizing the urgent need for accountability within the justice system. While urging youth and Gen Z to remain peaceful and prayerful, the bishops underscored the importance of pursuing justice through lawful means. They welcomed the interdiction of officers linked to the case by Inspector General Douglas Kanja, insisting that investigations must be swift, transparent, and free from interference, with those found culpable facing full legal consequences.

Archbishop Jackson Ole Sapit, condemned the government’s silence and inaction, accusing the President of betraying the people through tolerance of state-sponsored bloodshed. “The Church is heartbroken,” Sapit declared. “We will no longer defend evil.”

The Kenya Christian Professionals Forum (KCPF), led by Chairman Charles Kanjama, also issued a bold statement expressing deep concern over the suspicious circumstances surrounding Ojwang’s death. KCPF affirmed its full support for the Inspector General’s directive to interdict all officers linked to the case, emphasizing that those responsible must face the full force of justice. “Power belongs to the people,” the statement read, calling on Kenyans especially the youth to remain vigilant and steadfast in seeking truth and justice.

However, skepticism remains high. Human rights groups like Vocal Africa and Amnesty Kenya have questioned the police narrative, demanding the public release of investigation results and full accountability for all responsible officers. The Law Society of Kenya (LSK) has also called for the identities of interdicted officers to be revealed and assurances that DIG Lagat will not interfere with the probe.

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has directly accused DIG Eliud Lagat of ordering Ojwang’s arrest and demanded his immediate suspension and prosecution. Gachagua alleged that Ojwang’s death is part of a broader pattern of police brutality targeting Gen Zs, drawing parallels to the 2024 finance bill protests where activists claimed police abductions and killings occurred. The Kenya Youth Association (KYA) echoed these sentiments, terming Ojwang’s death a “state-sanctioned murder” and warning of mass action if justice is denied.

As Ojwang’s body awaits a post-mortem examination, the incident has reignited public debate on police conduct, extrajudicial killings, and the protection of digital rights in Kenya. The nation also watches closely, demanding that Albert Ojwang’s name not become “another case swept under the rug”.

