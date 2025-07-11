Connect with us

Church Leaders Condemn Violence, Political Incitement, and State House Church Plan

Religious Leaders Push for Peace and Justice
The Anglican Church of Kenya (ACK) and the Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops (KCCB) have jointly condemned the wave of violence, lawlessness, and political incitement that has rocked the nation, calling instead for peace, justice, and meaningful dialogue.

ACK Archbishop Jackson Ole Sapit condemned the surging chaos linked to anti-government protests, warning that the constitutional right to demonstrate is being hijacked by criminal elements intent on destruction. “Kenya must not burn,” Sapit said, urging the country to “pause” and reflect. “The destruction of property, injuries, and senseless killings must end.”

Anglican Church of Kenya (ACK) Arch Bishop Jackson Ole Sapit.

While acknowledging the public’s right to express grievances, Sapit strongly opposed ongoing political rallies and public barazas organized by both government and opposition leaders, saying they have become platforms for incitement. He urged leaders to be mindful of their language, particularly on social media, and called for a end of all such gatherings.

The Anglican bishops also expressed sharp disapproval of President William Ruto’s controversial remarks instructing police to shoot looters in the legs – a sentiment echoed by Belgut MP Nelson Koech, who urged officers to shoot and kill violent protesters. “We condemn the shoot-to-kill and shoot-to-maim orders. The police must act within the rule of law,” Sapit stated firmly.

Another point of contention was the proposed construction of a church within State House. The ACK strongly opposed the idea, emphasizing that the presidency should remain a symbol of national unity that embraces all faiths without exclusion. “Let no religion feel left out,” Sapit emphasized.

Echoing these concerns, the Catholic Bishops stressed that the Church must not sit on the sidelines in times of national crisis. Quoting Evangeli Gaudium, they presented a five-point call to action: uphold the rule of law, ensure transparent investigations and accountability, protect civic voices, replace intimidation with empathetic leadership, and open genuine channels for national dialogue.

Both churches expressed condolences to families affected by the violence and demanded justice and compensation for victims of extra-judicial killings. They urged the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) to act firmly against any individuals inciting violence, regardless of political affiliation.

Additionally, The clergy challenged the newly appointed IEBC commissioners to serve with integrity and ensure free, fair, and credible elections ahead of the 2027 polls.

