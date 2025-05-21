Connect with us

News

CIOC Review Sparks Reform Drive for Oversight Bodies

By

Published

Constitutional Implementation Oversight Committee (CIOC)
KDRTV NEWS – Nairobi: The Constitutional Implementation Oversight Committee (CIOC) has launched a comprehensive review targeting the effectiveness of Kenya’s Constitutional Commissions and Independent Offices. The initiative, which began on May 21, 2025, aims to interrogate the mandates, constraints, and operational challenges hampering the full realization of constitutional oversight in the country.

Tasked with safeguarding the integrity of Kenya’s governance structures, the CIOC is now scrutinizing the very frameworks meant to ensure accountability, justice, and service delivery. From funding gaps to overlapping roles and legal ambiguities, the committee is confronting the systemic hurdles undermining constitutional commissions like the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC), the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), and the Commission on Administrative Justice, among others.

This review comes at a crucial moment when public confidence in independent institutions is waning amid corruption scandals and allegations of executive interference. The CIOC’s findings are expected to shape future reforms aimed at strengthening the autonomy, efficiency, and public trust in these critical arms of governance.

By initiating this overhaul, Parliament signals its intent to restore credibility to the guardians of Kenya’s constitutional order.

