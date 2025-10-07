City Hall Issues 14-Day Ultimatum to Building Owners

The Nairobi City County Government has issued a 14-day ultimatum to property owners, tenants, and management agents to repaint and clean their buildings or face tough penalties, including closure and prosecution.

In a directive issued by Acting County Secretary Godfrey Akumali, the county emphasized that all premises within the Central Business District (CBD), Westlands, Upper Hill, Ngara, Kirinyaga Road, and all designated shopping centers must immediately undergo repainting and general sanitation to meet public health and housing standards.

According to Akumali, the move, which is anchored on the Public Health Act (Cap 242) and the Physical and Land Use Planning Act (2019), is aimed at restoring the city’s aesthetic appeal while safeguarding public health.

“This notice takes effect immediately and remains valid for fourteen days only. Failure to comply will result in statutory closure orders and prosecution in line with Sections 115, 118, and 126 of the Public Health Act,” the notice read.

To ease compliance, City Hall announced that the ordinary fees for repainting permits have been waived by Governor Johnson Skaja during the period.

“Governor Sakaja Johnson’s administration is pushing to clean up and modernize the capital, with authorities warning that no excuses or delays will be tolerated,” the notice added.

In January 2025, City Hall also issued a directive requiring all property owners to ensure the buildings are repainted and street lights are working.

In a notice, City Hall’s Urban development and planning officer, Patrick Akivaga, said the directive affects four major areas in the city.

These include the CBD area; buildings in the area bound by Uhuru Highway, Haile Selassie Avenue, University Way, and Kirinyaga Road.

“This order takes effect immediately and shall lapse after 90 days, after which the county government of Nairobi shall commence undertaking necessary legal enforcement against those who will not have repainted their buildings and provided security lighting for their premises,” the statement read in part.

