City Pastor Charged Over Rape

A city pastor Peter Kimondo Baragu alias Prophet Peter has been charged with rape and committing an incident act with an adult.

In a statement, the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) said the pastor was arraigned before Principal Magistrate Ruth Kefa at the Nakuru Law Courts.

According to ODPP, the court was informed that the Christ Impact Church pastor on 27th May 2022 at the White House area of Nakuru made sexual advances to a victim without his consent.

“Peter Kimondo Baragu alias Prophet Peter of the Christ Impact Church in Ruiru was today arraigned before Principal Magistrate Ruth Kefa at the Nakuru Law Courts.

“The court heard that on 27th May 2022, at approximately 9:00 pm, at the White House area of Nakuru East Sub-County, within Nakuru County, the accused intentionally and unlawfully caused his genitalia to penetrate the private area of his victim without his consent,” ODPP stated.

The accused is also said to have committed an indecent act against the victim, a tuk-tuk driver, by inappropriately touching him and forcibly removing his clothing against his will.

The prosecution, led by Counsel Daniel Wakasyaka, opposed the bail application, citing potential witness interference and the case’s significant public interest.

The case was first reported in 2022, after which the accused went into hiding, leading to the issuance of arrest warrants on 1st March 2025.

The accused pleaded not guilty and will remain in detention pending a bond/bail hearing on 18th March 2024.

