Civil Servants Ordered To Register For SHIF By October

The government has directed all civil servants to register for the Social Health Insurance Fund by October 1, 2024.

Speaking on Thursday, September 5, Government Spokesperson Isaac Mwaura said said the Ministry of Education will support student registration.

He also said the Ministry of Energy and ICT will support internet and power connection to health facilities.

“All civil servants are expected to be registered by October 1, 2024, with the Ministries of Energy and Information, Communication, and the Digital Economy required to support power and internet connections to health facilities across the country.

“The Ministry of Education will support student registration, while the Ministry of the Interior will facilitate the rollout through its National Government Administrative Offices (NGAOS) network,” said Mwaura.

According to the Government Spokesperson, 861,101 Kenyans had registered with the Social Health Authority (SHA) as of September 3, 2024and 9,792 health facilities, including 2,008 public and 7,784 private and faith-based facilities licensed with KMPDC.

Further Mwaura said the draft contracts with healthcare providers have been finalized, and the government is now focused on public awareness and education regarding the transition from NHIF to SHA.

Mwaura mentioned that healthcare provider engagement will begin once tariffs are gazetted.

SHIF is a fund created under the Social Health Insurance Act which came into force on November 22, 2023.

With the SHA card Kenyans will have access to all health facilities including public, private, and faith-based organizations.

Kenyans will be required to contribute 2.75 percent of their income to the fund with the lowest income earners required to pay Sh 300 per month.

