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CJ Koome Appoints Acting President of the Court of Appeal

Ezra Nyakundi

Published

Chief Justice Martha Koome has appointed Lady Justice Wanjiru Karanja as the acting President of the Court of Appeal.

In a notice on Friday, May 29, the Judiciary said the appointment of Karanja follows the completion of Justice Daniel Musinga’s five-year term.

The Judiciary noted that Lady Justice Waniru Karanja will serve in the position until a new president is elected into the role.

“Chief Justice Martha Koome has appointed Lady Justice Wanjiru Karanja as the Acting President of the Court of Appeal. This follows the completion of Justice Daniel Musinga’s non-renewable term of five years on May 24, 2026. Justice Karanja is the court’s senior-most judge.

“She will hold the position pending the election of a substantive president by the Judges of Appeal,” the notice read.

The election has been scheduled for June 22, 2026, within the statutory 30-day window following the vacancy.

The process will be conducted by judges of the appellate court in conjunction with the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

The electoral body is expected to publish the election notice by June 8, 2026,  at least 14 days before the vote, formally opening nominations for interested candidates.

Interested candidates in the position may either self-nominate or be nominated by fellow judges through prescribed nomination forms.

IEBC will then verify the eligibility requirements of the candidates before releasing the final list of candidates on June 16, 2026.

If only one valid candidate is successfully nominated, the rules provide that the individual will be declared elected unopposed and issued a certificate of election.

However, if there are multiple candidates who qualify, Court of Appeal judges will cast secret ballots on election day between 10 am and 1 pm.

The winning candidate must garner an outright majority of votes cast. Where no candidate attains more than 50 per cent in the first round, a runoff between the top two contenders will be held.

IEBC will then declare the winner and transmit the final results to the Chief Justice before the newly elected President of the Court of Appeal formally assumes office.

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