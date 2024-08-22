CJ Koome Calls For Consolidation Of Bursaries, Education Made Free

Chief Justice Martha Koome has called on the government to consolidate all bursaries, loans, and scholarships issued by Governors, MPs, Women Reps, and MCAs.

Speaking on Thursday, Koome said the funds should be redirected to the Ministry of Education and education made free for all Kenyans.

The Chief Justice noted that she stopped watching the news due to depressing news items that remind her of the inequality in society.

“I stopped watching news because of these very depressing items that keep flashing to our faces to remind us how unequal and how unjust we are in a society. That a child who has qualified to go the university can be there crying saying I have been put in Band 5 when I ought to be in Band 1 and therefore I cannot afford to go to the university,” she said.

“There is a bursary fund given from the taxpayer’s money given to the governor, women rep, MPs through CDF, and MCAs. All those bursaries how are they disbursed? Why wouldn’t you put them in educational and make it free for all,” Koome added.

Under the new funding model for higher education, students from needy families have been placed in Band 1, with higher loans and grants than those in Band 5.

In Band 1, the government scholarship covers 70% of the tuition fees, the loan covers 25% and the family contributes 5%. The student receives a maintenance loan of Sh60,000.

In Band 2, the government scholarship covers 60% of the fees, the loan covers 30% and the family contributes 10%. The student receives a maintenance loan of Sh55,000.

Students in Band 3 receive a scholarship that covers 50% of the fees, a loan that covers 30% of the fees and their families pay the remaining 20% of the fees. The maintenance loan in this band is Sh50,000.

In band 4, the government bursary covers 40% of the fees and the loan covers 30%, making the total support 70%. The family will contribute 30% and the student will receive a maintenance loan of Sh45,000.

A learner in Band 5 will receive 60 percent government support for the course they are studying, consisting of 30 percent scholarship, 30 percent loan and a maintenance loan of Sh40,000.

