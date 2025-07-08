CJ Martha Koome Breaks Silence After Sab Saba Protets

Connect with us

Chief Justice Martha Koome has called on the police and members of the public to uphold the law during demonstrations.

Speaking on Tuesday, July 8, Koome said the public should remain peaceful while exercising their right to protest.

She noted that there have been acts of violence, looting, and destruction of property under the guise of public demonstrations.

“Members of the public must exercise their right to protest peacefully, without carrying arms, and without engaging in acts of destruction, looting, or vandalism of public infrastructure such as government buildings and court infrastructure, or private businesses,” said Koome.

At the same time, Koome cautioned police officers against the use of excessive force, calling instead for restraint and adherence to human rights standards in their response to civil unrest.

The Chief Justice also said the police should distinguish between peaceful protestors and criminal elements who infiltrate demos to cause chaos.

“The police must respond with restraint, proportionality, and strict adherence to human rights standards, avoiding actions that could cause unnecessary harm or loss of life.

“It is also incumbent upon the police to distinguish between peaceful demonstrators and criminal elements, those who infiltrate protests to incite violence and loot, and to apprehend and process such individuals through the justice system,” Koome added.

The CJ’s remarks come amid increasing scrutiny of police conduct during recent youth-led demonstrations, amid growing concerns over reports of police brutality, unlawful detentions, and the use of live ammunition against unarmed protesters.

On Monday, 11 people were killed and over 50 others injured during the Saba Saba protests.

Cases of vandalism to business premises were also recorded in several towns across at least 16 counties.

According to the police, 12 police vehicles, 3 government vehicles, and 4 civilian vehicles were damaged during the protests.

