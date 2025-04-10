CJ Martha Koome Condemns Teargassing of Butere Girls Students

Chief Justice Martha Koome has condemned the use of violence against students of Butere Girls Secondary School during the National Drama Festivals.

In a statement, Koome said the incident raises serious constitutional questions about respect for the dignity, rights, and welfare of children.

“Even more troubling are reports of the use of force and violence against school-going children in the course of these events. Such actions raise serious constitutional questions about respect for the dignity, rights, and welfare of children, who enjoy special protection under the Constitution, the Children Act, and international human rights instruments, “Koome stated.

The Chief Justice also raised concern on the compliance of High Court orders that directed the organisers of the Kenya National Drama Festivals to ensure that the students perform the play.

“What transpired today raises grave concerns about the extent to which those orders of the High Court were respected and complied with. It is a foundational principle of our constitutional democracy that all persons and institutions, including State organs, State officers, and public officials, are bound by and must obey court orders.

“I wish to make it clear to all state organs, state officers, and public officers that respect for court orders is not optional,” Koome added.

Butere Girls students on Thursday refused to perform the controversial Echoes of War Play, citing police harassment.

The students also demanded the presence of their Director Cleophas Malala, who at the time had been arrested.

The incident attracted huge crowds who chanted ‘Ruto Must Go’ as they stood in solidarity with Butere Girls students.

Police officers lobbed tear gas canisters at the crowd and the students who were within the crowd were forced to run into their buses.

