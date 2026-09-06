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CJ Martha Koome Gazettes 4 New Magistrates Courts

Ezra Nyakundi

Published

Chief Justice Martha Koome

Chief Justice Martha Koome

Chief Justice Martha Koome has gazetted the establishment of four new magistrates’ courts in a move aimed at bringing judicial services closer to Kenyans.

The four new courts are located in Kegonga, Emuhaya, Maara, and Tarakwa, with their establishment taking effect from September 1, 2026.

In a gazette notice issued on Friday, September 4, Koome said the Emuhaya Magistrates’ Court will operate under the supervisory jurisdiction of the Vihiga High Court.

“Take notice that the Chief Justice and President of the Supreme Court of Kenya has established the Kegonga Magistrates’ Court, which is within the supervisory jurisdiction of the Migori High Court, with effect from 1st September, 2026,” read the gazette notice.

The Maara Magistrates’ Court will fall under the supervisory jurisdiction of the Chuka High Court, while the Tarakwa Magistrates’ Court will be under the supervisory jurisdiction of the Eldoret High Court.

The Tarakwa Magistrates’ Court, on the other hand, will operate under the supervisory jurisdiction of the Eldoret High Court.

The expansion is part of the Judiciary’s ongoing efforts to decentralise court services and enhance access to justice.

In January, C Koome designated four magistrates’ courts as special courts to deal with cases involving the possession and trafficking of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances with local and international dimensions.

The designated stations were Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, Kahawa, Mombasa and Busia Magistrates’ Courts.

“It’s official. Four Magistrates’ Courts have been designated to handle cases involving possession and trafficking of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances.

“Serious drug cases with local or international elements will from now on be heard specifically at JKIA, Kahawa, Busia, and Mombasa Magistrates’ Courts,” the Ministry of Interior stated.

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