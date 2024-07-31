Cleophas Malala Clarifies Reports Of Resigning As UDA SG

United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party secretary General Cleophas Malala has dismissed social media reports that he has resigned from the position.

In a statement via his X handle on Tuesday, July 30, Malala flagged a letter circulating on social media as fake and termed it as propaganda.

The UDA Secretary General insisted that the ruling party is focused on helping President William Ruto achieve his campaign promises to the people of Kenya.

“Ignore propaganda. The party is stable and focused on helping President William Ruto achieve his agenda for Kenya. Chama iko Imara,” Malala stated.

The now-flagged letter claimed that Malala resigned from the position due to the recent state of the UDA party and the change in the political landscape.

“Today, I Cleophas Malalah, resign from my position as Secretary General of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA), effective immediately. This decision comes after a period of deep personal reflection and consideration of the current state of our party and the broader political landscape,” the fake letter claimed.

Meanwhile, a section of UDA members on Tuesday led by Joe Khalende stormed the UDA headquarters and claimed to have ousted Malala from the position.

Khalende accused Malala of being against the formation of a broad-based government and announced he would be taking over the position from Malala.

“He is against the formation of a broad-based government and I’m here to confirm that he is no longer the secretary general of the UDA party. I Joe Khalende will be taking over as the Secretary General of the UDA party,” said Khalede.

