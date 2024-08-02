Connect with us

Cleophas Malala Kicked Out As UDA Secretary General

Cleophas Malala has been removed as the interim Secretary General of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party.

The former Kakamega Senator was kicked out of the position after the UDA party convened a National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting on Friday, August 2.

The President William Ruto-led party appointed Hassan Omar Hassan as the Acting Secretary General following Malala’s dismissal.

“In the meantime, upon wide and consultative deliberations, and in compliance and in accordance with its mandate under Article 8.2 of the Party Constitution, the National Executive Committee has determined to designate the Vice-Chairperson, Hon. Hassan Omar Hassan to act as the Secretary-General on an interim basis.

“The appointment of Hon Cleophas Malala as the interim Secretary General is hereby revoked. These changes are effective immediately,” UDA said in a statement.

At the same time, the UDA NEC noted that the Party will be implementing a raft of governing and administrative measures to accelerate its agenda and to set forth a distinctive path of inclusive, participative, and consultative organization.

Malala’s removal comes days after UDA Chairperson Cecily Mbarire called for an emergency NEC meeting to address recent divisions within the party hierarchy.

On Wednesday 31 July, chaos erupted at the UDA party headquarters after some of Malala’s supporters stormed the premises.

Police were forced to intervene and disperse the rowdy supporters who were trying to gain access to the offices in Ngong Road, Nairobi.

On Tuesday, lawyer Joe Khalende and a group of UDA members stormed the party’s headquarters before the lawyer declared himself the new secretary general.

Khalende claimed that Malala was not taking his duties as secretary general seriously, hence the need to replace him.

Malala was appointed to the position in March 2023 taking over from nominated Senator Veronica Maina.

Also Read: Cleophas Malala Clarifies Reports Of Resigning As UDA SG

