CMA Warns Kenyans Against 15 Unlicensed Investment Platforms

The Capital Markets Authority (CMA) has cautioned Kenyans against dealing with 15 entities it says are illegally offering investment services and fraudulently soliciting money from the public without the necessary licences or regulatory approval.

In a notice issued on Saturday, September 12, 2026, the regulator named Global Investment Group (GIG), QVSE, Kore Exchange, Abacus Wealth Management, Brown Advisory Group, B Invest, Bitblock Capital Limited, Maliwave Investments, Monetrix Capital Investments, Twenty-four Hours Pro expert Trader, Wealth Sharing Group (also known as Opticoin), CBEX, Just Markets, Ultima Cryptocurrency and Lukman-trust fund.

Some of the platforms had reportedly been marketing cryptocurrency schemes, while others were promoting forex trading and Money Market Fund (MMF) products.

“The Capital Markets Authority (the Authority) wishes to caution the public against several entities purporting to offer investment services in Kenya without the requisite licensing or approval,” the regulator said.

CMA said the entities are under active investigation by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), working alongside the Authority and other law enforcement agencies. “These entities are the subject of active investigations by the DCI in collaboration with the Capital Markets Authority and other law enforcement agencies,” it added.

The regulator urged members of the public, particularly those who may have already lost money to the named platforms, to report the matter to their nearest DCI offices to support ongoing investigations.

Some of the flagged names have drawn regulatory attention beyond Kenya. QVSE previously appeared on Ghana’s Securities and Exchange Commission’s warning list in July, alongside Ultima Cryptocurrency Group, while CBEX has faced separate enforcement action in Nigeria after regulators there found evidence of unrealistic guaranteed returns and blocked withdrawals.

CMA maintains an online portal where investors can verify whether a fund manager, stockbroker, investment adviser or other capital markets intermediary is licensed before committing their money. The regulator has repeatedly urged Kenyans to check this list before investing, warning that dealing with unlicensed firms leaves investors without legal recourse should they lose their funds.

The warning comes as digital investment platforms continue to draw growing interest from Kenyans, especially younger savers, looking for alternative ways to grow their money and guard against inflation.