CMA Warns Kenyans Against Investing in Unlicensed Forex, Crypto and MMF Platforms

The Capital Markets Authority has issued a fresh warning to Kenyans against investing in unlicensed online trading platforms, Money Market Funds (MMFs), cryptocurrency schemes, and forex dealers, citing rising cases of fraud and massive financial losses.

In an investor alert released on Friday, May 8, the regulator warned that many unregulated firms are targeting unsuspecting Kenyans through social media platforms, websites, messaging applications, and online advertisements while promising unrealistic profits and quick returns.

According to the authority, investors who channel their money through unlicensed entities risk losing their entire investments since such firms operate outside the protection of the Capital Markets Act.

“No license equals no accountability,” the CMA warned, adding that victims of fraudulent schemes often have little or no legal protection once they lose their money.

The regulator noted that several offshore firms have continued advertising online forex trading products in Kenya without obtaining the required licenses from the authority, terming the practice illegal.

CMA directed all unlicensed online forex brokers and money managers to immediately stop operating, advertising, conducting sensitisation campaigns, onboarding Kenyan investors, or managing online foreign exchange portfolios within the country.

Under the Capital Markets Act and the Capital Markets (Online Foreign Exchange Trading) Regulations of 2017, only licensed entities are allowed to conduct online forex trading services in Kenya.

Currently, CMA has licensed only a few non-dealing online forex brokers, including EGM Securities Ltd, SCFM Limited, and Pepperstone Markets Kenya Ltd. The authority has also issued a Money Manager license to Standard Investment Bank Limited.

The warning comes amid growing concern over the increasing number of pyramid schemes and suspicious investment applications that have collapsed after collecting millions of shillings from Kenyans.

Financial experts and the CMA say one of the major warning signs of fraudulent investment schemes is the promise of extremely high and guaranteed returns within a short period.

In recent years, many Kenyans have reported losing savings to fake cryptocurrency investments, unregulated forex trading companies, and digital savings platforms that later disappeared with clients’ funds.

The authority has now advised members of the public to verify whether an investment company, broker, or trading platform is licensed before sending money or opening accounts.

“The Authority will take appropriate enforcement action against any persons or entities illegally conducting online foreign exchange trade or collecting client funds,” CMA stated.

Kenyans who suspect fraudulent investment activities have also been urged to report such cases to the CMA or the Capital Markets Fraud Investigation Unit.