Co-op Bank Posts Ksh 19.7B Half-Year Profit on Strong Deposit and Loan Growth

Co-operative Bank of Kenya has announced a remarkable financial performance for the first half of 2025, showcasing an 8.3% increase in profit before tax (PBT) to KSh 19.7 billion, up from KSh 18.2 billion in the same period last year.

This impressive growth highlights the bank’s strategic focus on expanding its digital footprint and physical branch network, a move that has clearly resonated with customers and bolstered its financial health. The bank’s profit after tax (PAT) also saw a significant increase, rising by 8.4% to KSh 14.1 billion from KSh 13.0 billion in the previous year.

This robust performance was primarily driven by a substantial 23.1% rise in net interest income, reaching KSh 29.38 billion, which effectively offset an 8.2% drop in non-interest income. “The Co-operative Bank Group remains steadfast in advancing its strategic priorities, firmly grounded in resilience and growth across diverse economic sectors,” stated Co-op Bank CEO Dr. Gideon Muriuki.

Key indicators highlight the bank’s expanding reach and customer confidence. Customer deposits increased by 7.9% to KSh 547.7 billion, while net loans and advances increased by 4.2% to KSh 391.3 billion. Total assets grew by an impressive 13.2% to KSh 811.9 billion. Shareholders’ Funds also saw a significant boost, growing 23.4% to KSh 156.3 billion, supported by retained earnings of KSh 18.4 billion.

A major contributor to this success is Co-op Bank’s aggressive digital transformation. Over 90% of transactions now occur through digital and alternative channels, including mobile banking, USSD, ATMs, and the extensive Co-op Kwa Jirani agent network.

This digital adoption has not only enhanced service delivery but also improved operational efficiency, with the cost-to-income ratio significantly improving to 44.9% from 59% in 2014. The bank issued KSh 36.4 billion in loans through its M-Co-op Cash mobile wallet, with KSh 5.7 billion specifically allocated to micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

In addition to digital expansion, Co-op Bank opened 15 new branches across the country, bringing its total to 212, and increased its staff by 450 to 5,850 employees. The Group’s subsidiaries also contributed positively, with Co-op Trust Investment Services Ltd delivering KSh 360.8 million in profit before tax and Co-op Bancassurance Intermediary Ltd contributing KSh 790.8 million. Kingdom Bank Ltd and Kingdom Securities Ltd also added KSh 491.1 million and KSh 63.2 million respectively to the Group’s pre-tax profit.