News

CoG Disagrees with CS Duale on UHC Staff Move

The Council of Governors (CoG) has disagreed with Health CS Aden Duale’s move to transfer UHC employees to county payrolls.

In a statement on Tuesday, CoG said the move contradicts previously agreed arrangements between the two levels of government.

“While acknowledging the ongoing collaboration between the two levels of government in addressing the management of UHC staff, the Council wishes to clarify that it does not concur with the Ministry of Health’s position expressed in the press statement.

“The press contradicts the previously agreed position between the National and County Governments,” read part of the statement.

The Council urged the Ministry of Health to allocate and channel the attendant resources to County Governments to facilitate the absorption of UHC staff as per the County HR policy.

They also noted that the verification report on UHC staff had not yet been validated or shared with counties, raising further concerns about the ministry’s move.

CoG argued that the  Constitution provides that both levels of government should relate on the basis of consultation as opposed to direction.

The disagreement comes just one day after CS Duale announced that 215 UHC workers had been removed from the government payroll following verification exercises.

The Health CS noted that plans to transition the remaining 7,414 verified staff members to county governments begin in September 2025.

Duale explained that the move followed the completion of a nationwide verification exercise jointly conducted by the State Department for Medical Services and the Council of Governors.

Also Read: Cog Slams National Government On KPLC-Nairobi County Standoff

