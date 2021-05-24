Connect with us

Comedian Njugush Shares How Lupita Changed His Life

Published

Comedian Njugush has opened up how Lupita Nyongó transformed his career with a single tweet.

Speaking in a CTA interview, Njugush revealed that his career changed after Lupita tweeted how she enjoys watching him. Njugush was still at KTN’s Real House Helps of Kawangware.

“I woke up to congratulatory messages on checking why I saw Lupita had tweeted saying she was watching our show. ‘Watching Real House Helps of Kawangware. God bless Njugush. Lupita tweeted’,” he said.

The comedian said that the tweet from the Hollywood actress made her rebrand from funny Njugush to Blessed Njugush and gave him a lot of confidence.

“After Lupita’s tweet is when I changed my name to Blessed Njugush. We therefore worked hard on the show till it became the most-watched show on tv,” he said.

Njugush further said that starting his solo career wasn’t easy as a lot of people discouraged him.

“When you start something people will always discourage you. When we started shooting Real House Helps of Kawangware there is a big wig who tweeted blasting us for producing ‘Show Ya Mamboch,’” he said.

“Wanafanya show ya maboch na wanataka kufika level ya lupita nyongo? Hawawezi fika by creating such shows.

“At the time Lupita had won an Oscar. I later met that big wig at an event and he greeted me saying vile anapenda my work, kazi gani? Akwende huko. When you start something people will always talk so do you.”

