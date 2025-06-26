Communications Authority Lifts Ban On Live Protest Coverage

The Communications Authority (CA) has lifted its directive that barred all television and radio stations from broadcasting live coverage of protests.

In a notice on Thursday, June 26, CA Director General David Mugonyi said the directive had been lifted forthwith.

“Reference is made to our letter Ref. No. CA/CE/BC/TV 90A dated June 25th, 2025, on the Authority’s directive banning live coverage of demonstrations. We wish to inform you that the above-referred directive has been lifted forthwith. The Authority appreciates your continued support and cooperation,” the notice stated.

This comes after the High Court suspended the directive following a petition filed by the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) challenging the legality of the directive.

Justice Mwita ruled that the LSK’s petition raised significant constitutional issues concerning media freedom and the public’s right to information.

“A conservatory order is hereby issued suspending, with immediate effect, the directive Ref No. CA/CE/BC/TV90A or any other directive issued by the Communication Authority of Kenya to all television and radio stations directing them to stop live coverage of the demonstrations of 25th June 2025 or any other demonstrations, until the hearing and determination of the application and petition,” Justice Mwita stated.

The High Court judge also directed that any broadcasting signals that had been switched off as a result of the directive be restored immediately.

The CA directive had sparked outrage from Kenyans, civil society organisations, and human rights activists.

