Communications Authority Warns Kenyans Against Buying 21 Mobile Phone Brands

The Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) has cautioned the public against using non-type-approved mobile phones, citing safety and health risks to consumers.

In a notice on Tuesday, February 10, CA raised an alarm over the growing presence of non-type-approved mobile phones in Kenya.

According to the Authority, the unapproved devices pose potential health risks to users and may cause harmful interference with other electronic equipment.

“The Authority, through a Type Approval process, ensures that all ICT devices comply with national and international standards related to safety, health, and electromagnetic compatibility (EMC), thereby protecting consumers from hazardous products, minimizing health risks, and preventing harmful interference with other electronic equipment.

“Through market surveillance, the Authority has noted an influx of Non-Type Approved mobile phones which pose a safety and health risk to the users,” CA stated.

The flagged phone brands include Tinsik, Bundy, Xoda, Realfone,qqmee, Smba, F+, U-Fm, Q-Seven, Fonrox, Chatada, Ugbad, Mez, and Superx.

Other brands include Momofly, Raeno, Vue, WT, FT, Nemojo, and Switch.

The regulator cautioned Kenyans against purchasing the listed brands and reminded vendors that selling non-type-approved devices is prohibited.

CA advised consumers to buy mobile phones only from licensed telecommunication equipment vendors listed on its website and to verify whether a device has been type-approved before purchase.

Kenyans can also check the authenticity of a handset by dialing *#06# to retrieve the IMEI number and sending the 15-digit code via SMS to 1555, or by using the IMEI checker on the Authority’s website.