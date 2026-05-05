Concern as Over 150,000 Learners Drop Out Before Completing Junior School

Fresh data from the Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) has sparked national concern after revealing that more than 151,000 learners from the first Competency-Based Education (CBE) cohort failed to complete junior school.

The figures, presented during the third annual education assessment symposium convened by the Ministry of Education alongside KNEC and the Education Resource Centre, show a sharp drop in learner retention. While approximately 1.282 million learners were enrolled in Grade 4 in 2019, only about 1.130 million sat their Grade 9 assessment – leaving a gap of over 151,000 learners unaccounted for.

“KNEC data is now showing that over 151,000 learners from CBC’s very first cohort are not making it to the end of junior school, and that is a serious concern,” said a KNEC official during the forum.

The data also highlights a gender disparity, with boys disproportionately affected. Nearly 100,000 male learners dropped out compared to about 52,000 girls, raising questions about underlying social and economic pressures affecting school completion.

Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba, however, dismissed the severity of the findings, insisting that government data reflects near-universal transition rates. “What came out was not actually the correct information… the transition rate from Grade 9 to Grade 10 is at almost 99.8 per cent,” he stated.

Similarly, Basic Education Principal Secretary Julius Bitok defended the system, maintaining that CBE remains transformative. “Competence-based education… is the best education system our country has ever had,” he said.

Despite these assurances, findings from independent spot checks paint a different picture. In areas such as Mukuru kwa Njenga, some learners placed in schools during government mop-up exercises were reportedly sent home shortly after reporting due to lack of fees or delayed capitation.

One affected student recounted, “We were taken to school, given uniforms and photographed, but later told fees had not been paid and we were sent away.”

Parents have also expressed frustration over unmet promises. “We were told to take the child to school, but on arrival, we were turned back because no payment had been made,” said one parent.

Stakeholders have attributed the dropout trend to the high cost of learning materials under CBE and broader economic hardship facing many households. Additionally, KNEC flagged declining academic performance as learners progress, with strong outcomes in early grades tapering off in upper primary and stagnating in junior school.

As scrutiny intensifies, the Ministry of Education now faces mounting pressure to reconcile conflicting data, address systemic gaps, and ensure no learner is left behind in Kenya’s evolving education system.