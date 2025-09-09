Conductor Killed, Several Injured as Bus Overturns on Jogoo Road

At least one person, identified as the bus conductor, was killed, and several others sustained serious injuries when a bus traveling from Nairobi Central Business District (CBD) to Donholm lost control and overturned into a ditch near Citam Buruburu Church.

Witnesses described a scene of chaos and devastation. The speeding bus reportedly veered off the road and plunged into a ditch, resulting in the immediate death of the conductor, who suffered critical injuries to his limbs and head. “The bus was going too fast,” recounted a witness at the scene, who wished to remain anonymous. “It just lost control and flipped. It was terrifying.” Videos and images from the scene showed residents gathered, with rescue efforts underway to retrieve those trapped in the wreckage. The bus itself bore the marks of the violent impact, with broken windows, dislodged seats, and a shattered windscreen.

The exact number of individuals involved in the accident remains unconfirmed, but those injured were swiftly transported to various hospitals across Nairobi. Police officers quickly cordoned off the area, and investigations are currently in progress to determine the precise cause of the crash.

This latest tragedy on Jogoo Road mirrors previous incidents in the area. In March 2024, a Forward Travelers Sacco bus rolled down while taking a U-turn at the Buru Buru Exit, causing several casualties. Another accident in 2025 saw a City Shuttle bus torched by angry boda boda operators after it struck and killed one of their colleagues.

The recurring accidents shows the urgent need for enhanced road safety measures and stricter enforcement of traffic laws across the country.