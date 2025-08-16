Consolata Nabwire Takes Orwoba’s Senate Seat

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has officially gazetted Consolata Nabwire Wakwabubi as the new United Democratic Alliance (UDA) nominated Senator, replacing Gloria Magoma Orwoba who was expelled from the ruling party.

In a Gazette notice dated August 15, 2025, IEBC Chairperson Erastus Edung Ethekon confirmed the decision, marking the culmination of a months-long disciplinary battle within the UDA. Senate Speaker Amason Kingi had earlier, on May 21, 2025, declared Orwoba’s seat vacant following formal communication from the party.

Orwoba’s expulsion stemmed from accusations of gross misconduct, disloyalty, and violating the UDA Constitution. According to UDA Secretary General Hassan Omar, the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) endorsed the Disciplinary Committee’s recommendation to remove her, citing repeated disregard for summons and public remarks that allegedly tainted the party’s image.

“After a comprehensive review of the Disciplinary Committee’s report and in line with Article 29 of the UDA Constitution, the NEC found Senator Orwoba’s actions incompatible with the values and objectives of the party,” Omar said in a May 19, 2025, statement.

Among the charges were her attendance at homecoming events for former Interior Cabinet Secretary and presidential hopeful Fred Matiang’i, open criticism of government policies, and failure to respond in person to disciplinary hearings.

Despite the ruling, Orwoba has fiercely contested the process, accusing UDA of defying a court order that had temporarily halted the hearings. She further alleged she was tried in a secretive session, raising questions about transparency and fairness.

“The entire process was a sham conducted in defiance of court orders. I was denied a fair hearing, and the decision was predetermined,” Orwoba argued in a statement shortly after her expulsion.

Her removal and the swift gazettement of Wakwabubi indicates UDA’s firm grip on party discipline and its zero-tolerance stance on perceived insubordination. Analysts note the development signals the party’s resolve to maintain internal cohesion ahead of the next electoral cycle.

For Consolata Nabwire Wakwabubi, her appointment ensures continuity in the Senate while reinforcing UDA’s influence in the legislative chamber. Political observers say her entry reflects both a reward for loyalty and the party’s bid to solidify its ranks as political realignments gather pace.