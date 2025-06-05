Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Content Creators Give BCLB 48 Hour Ultimatum to Lift Gambling Ad Ban

By

Published

Content Creators Demand End to Gambling Ad Ban
Content Creators Demand End to Gambling Ad Ban

KDRTV News – Nairobi: Kenya’s Betting Control and Licensing Board (BCLB) recently introduced extensive regulations that prohibit celebrities, influencers, and content creators from endorsing gambling activities. Under the new guidelines, all gambling adverts require prior approvals, must feature age disclaimers and responsible gambling messages, and cannot appear near schools or child-friendly spaces. However, the outright ban on digital creators has provoked a strong reaction from the creative community.

On June 4, a coalition of influencers led by the Digital Content Creators Association of Kenya (DCCAK) issued a 48-hour ultimatum demanding that BCLB suspends the ban and enters dialogue. “We respectfully urge BCLB to suspend the ban and sit with us within 48 hours for discussions,” the statement read, calling for age-restriction models and responsible advertising guidelines rather than a blanket prohibition. Comedians YY Comedian and Mulamwah criticised the rule as illogical and hypocritical since traditional media outlets remain unaffected.

The creators emphasise their commitment to promoting responsible gambling and international advertising standards. They argue that influencers can amplify government campaigns like BCLB’s “Chukua Control” to educate youth on safe betting practices, rather than glamorise gambling. Through their lawyer Hansen Omida, they reiterated willingness to co-develop digital content regulations with BCLB, the Office of the Attorney General, and other stakeholders.

A prolonged ban risks significant economic fallout, stripping many creators and their teams of vital income streams. The coalition warns that without a collaborative framework, black-market promotions may flourish, undermining the board’s aim to protect minors.

All eyes are on BCLB to see whether it will engage the digital community or stand firm on its new directive.

Read: https://www.kdrtv.co.ke/news/bclb-raises-alarm-over-increasing-illegal-gambling/

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, , , , ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021